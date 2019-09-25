13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate NY fire academy

NEW YORK (CBS Newspath) — Graduation day for 301 men and women in the fdny’s class of 2019. Among them, a record number who are answering the call, as their parents did for the last time on 9/11. The Asaros are among 21 new firefighters with a parent who served in the FDNY, the largest legacy class in the department’s history. These new graduates of the New York Fire Academy are now among city’s bravest, inheriting a legacy of service and sacrifice.

For some, like Rebecca and Marc Asaro, it’s a family legacy. “It’s a big accomplishment, it’s very challenging but we all stuck together and got by,” said Rebecca Asaro. They are among 13 new firefighters who lost a parent in the line of duty on September 11th. Their father, Carl, was 39 years old when he was lost at ground zero. Mar was 7, Rebecca 9.

They never found him. The Asaros found family in the FDNY. “The guys from the firehouse were stepping up and just always there, whatever we needed. And it just continued for years,” said Rebecca

“I think, you know, my father gave his life for this job, you know. And so many other people did. And it’s just– it’s a very rewarding job,” said Marc Asaro. The reward is in the service. Rebecca adds, “I feel like my dad’s with me every step of the way and it brings me a little closer to him.”