12-year-old taken by gunpoint by grandmother

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Louisiana State Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl after authorities say she was taken from a hospital at gunpoint by her grandmother.

According to police, Andreana Miller was abducted by Evelyn Miller Friday night.

It happened at the Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish.

Police haven’t released any details about why the girl was at the hospital or what caused the grandmother to leave the facility with the child.

Police believe Miller may be armed with a revolver style pistol.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories