12-year-old taken by gunpoint by grandmother

(CNN) — Louisiana State Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl after authorities say she was taken from a hospital at gunpoint by her grandmother.

According to police, Andreana Miller was abducted by Evelyn Miller Friday night.

It happened at the Ochsner Hospital in Jefferson Parish.

Police haven’t released any details about why the girl was at the hospital or what caused the grandmother to leave the facility with the child.

Police believe Miller may be armed with a revolver style pistol.

