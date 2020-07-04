12-year-old kid violently punched in Missouri, police search for suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) – Police are encouraging the public for any information on an incident that happened Friday night in Cape Girardeau.

A 12-year-old boy was violently punched from behind.

According to police, the boy was peacefully dancing and performing on Main Street near Independence Street.

A dark colored sports utility vehicle abruptly stopped and a black male passenger got out of the car.

He quickly came over behind the 12-year-old and punched him while the kid was dancing.

Police say the juvenile was violently punched with extreme force in an unprovoked attack.

The 12-year-old boy then fell to the ground and began bleeding from the head wound as the suspect ran back into the vehicle and quickly left the area.

The 12-year-old was joined by another boy and an adult who were dancing during the night time hours as part of a performance around 11:40 p.m.

The juvenile victim was transported to the hospital and is recovering.

Police say he was able to tell officers at the hospital that he did not know the suspect and he along with his friends did not have any disputes that would have led to this incident.

Officers do have information on the identity of the suspect and also information on the vehicle he was a passenger in.

Police still encourage the public to call them if they have any information on this incident.

“This is a cowardly and disgusting act of inexcusable violence on one of our public streets and the Cape Girardeau Police would like to ensure that this suspect is safely apprehended,” Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann said.

