12-year-old boy missing for more than a week in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 12-year-old is missing in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police say 12-year-old Dakota Trent has been missing since Feb. 22.

The boy was last seen near the 2400 block of Sawyer Drive. He was wearing a dark-colored puffer jacket and blue Adidas shoes.

“Trent has a history of running away and may be near the UNCC campus,” police said.

Anyone who sees Trent is asked to call 9-1-1.

Our Missing Person Unit is asking for help locating Dakota Trent. If you know where he is, please let us know by calling 911. pic.twitter.com/uuhKduKfEE — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 4, 2020

