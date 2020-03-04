12-year-old boy missing for more than a week in Charlotte

News

by: WGHP Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 12-year-old is missing in Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Police say 12-year-old Dakota Trent has been missing since Feb. 22.

The boy was last seen near the 2400 block of Sawyer Drive. He was wearing a dark-colored puffer jacket and blue Adidas shoes.

“Trent has a history of running away and may be near the UNCC campus,” police said.

Anyone who sees Trent is asked to call 9-1-1.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories