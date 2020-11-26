11th annual Turkey Trot for Hope goes on despite COVID-19, raises thousands to support children with cancer

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Thanksgiving morning, more than 1,000 people went to Battleship Memorial Park to participate in the 11th annual Turkey Trot for Hope.

The annual 5k run benefits Camp Rap-A-Hope which is camp for children that have cancer.

It’s Rap-A-Hope’s biggest fundraiser every year. Despite COVID-19, participants still came and organizers had new restrictions in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Rap-A-Hope required masks to be worn unless you were running or walking during the 5k. Additionally, social distancing was encouraged between households and there were hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

People who participated reflected on how grateful they are to be in good health this year.

“Everybody is just so happy. And I think it such a beautiful way to start a Thanksgiving, being thankful for what we have.”

Leann Hahn, a cancer survivor

The run started at 8:00 am and many runners told WKRG it is an event they look forward to every year.

Click here to learn more about Rap-A-Hope.

