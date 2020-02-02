11 koalas being cared for at the Australian National University (ANU) after wildfires destroyed habitat

CANBERRA, Australia – (CBS) — Eleven koalas are now being looked after at the Australian National University (ANU) after wildfires devastated a koala sanctuary in the Snowy Mountains.

Video obtained by Reuters showed the koalas being housed in specially built pens, where they were fed and given water.

“They just keep arriving,” said Dr. Karen Ford, an ANU researcher and expert on koala nutrition in a press release provided to Reuters. “There are a couple with burn injuries and the rest have come from completely burnt habitat.”

The koalas will be cared for at ANU while they recover from burns and malnutrition, and it is hoped that they will return to the wild, Dr. Ford added.

Australia’s bushfires have destroyed more than 11.7 million hectares of forest and killed an estimated 1 billion native animals since September last year.

LATEST STORIES: