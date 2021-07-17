MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The official opening of the Olympic Games is still a week away, but the 250 block of Dauphin Street will be filled with plenty of potential future Olympians this weekend as the 10th annual Dauphin Street Vault takes flight. Hundreds of pole vaulters of all ages and from across the region will be launching themselves over Dauphin Street all day Saturday: the Open Division competition begins at 9 a.m. with the Elites taking to the runway at about 6 p.m.
10th annual Dauphin Street Vault takes flight Saturday
by: WKRG StaffPosted: / Updated: