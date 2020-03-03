1,000-plus dead birds at Sikeston; storm blamed

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — Strong winds from a thunderstorm are being blamed for the deaths of more than 1,000 birds, all of them found in the southeast Missouri town of Sikeston.

The storm rolled through Sikeston Sunday night. KFVS-TV reported that Scott County Conservation Agent Andrew Mothershead and a conservation department biologist were called to the western part of Sikeston after a large number of dead birds were seen near the power plant.

Mothershead said in a statement that they found carcasses of red-winged blackbirds, brown-headed cowbirds, grackles and European starlings in fields. They also found several other birds showing signs of injury.

