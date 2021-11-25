10-year-old dies in Thanksgiving eve crash near Atmore

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 24, claimed the life of a 10-year-old from Atmore.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, on Highway 31, about three miles west of Atmore.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Division say the 10-year-old was riding in a Chevrolet Equinox when the driver tried to pass a tractor-trailer, and the two vehicles collided. The collision caused the Equinox to overturn and land in the roadway.

The 10-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and a 9-year-old child in the SUV were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories