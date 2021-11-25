10-year-old dies in Thanksgiving eve crash near Atmore

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — A two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Nov. 24, claimed the life of a 10-year-old from Atmore.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, on Highway 31, about three miles west of Atmore.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Division say the 10-year-old was riding in a Chevrolet Equinox when the driver tried to pass a tractor-trailer, and the two vehicles collided. The collision caused the Equinox to overturn and land in the roadway.

The 10-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver and a 9-year-old child in the SUV were injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.