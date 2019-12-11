10 Things to Know for Today

President Donald Trump walks onstage to speak at a campaign rally, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Hershey, Pa. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

1. WHAT’S NEXT IN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY Voting on two articles of impeachment against President Trump is expected in a matter of days by the Judiciary Committee and by Christmas in the full House.

2. ‘THEY WERE SHOOTING LIKE CRAZY’ Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gun battle that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours.

3. RESCUER DESCRIBES HORROR OF NEW ZEALAND ERUPTION Lillani Hopkins describes the harrowing time she spent helping nearly two dozen badly burned after the deadly volcanic blast.

4. ARAMCO STARTS TRADING Saudi Arabia’s oil company gains 10% in the first moments on the market, pushing its worth to $1.88 trillion, making it the most valuable listed company in the world.

5. UK POLITICIANS CHASE UNDECIDED VOTERS ON EVE OF VOTE Political leaders are crisscrossing Britain in a final push for votes on the eve of the Brexit-dominated election.

6. ‘LES MIS’ ELICITS EMOTION IN HONG KONG The rousing tale of rebellion in 19th century France strikes a chord with audience members emotionally and physically drained after six months of protests.

7. DEMOCRATS DIVIDED ON FREE COLLEGE EDUCATION Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar say the benefits should be targeted based on income, whereas Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren favor free college tuition for everyone.

8. CALIFORNIA WEIGHS CALLING THC A RISK TO MOMS-TO-BE A state panel is considering if the chemical in marijuana that produces a high should be declared a risk to pregnant women and require warnings.

9. NO CHRISTMAS TINSEL IN IRAQ Leaders of the Iraq’s Christian community cancel this year’s Christmas-related celebrations in solidarity with the country’s protest movement.

10. GERRIT COLE LANDS RECORD DEAL WITH YANKEES New York lands the biggest prize of the free agent market, adding the ace to their rotation with a record $324 million, nine-year contract.