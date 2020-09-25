10 Porsche drivers busted for speeding in Colorado

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A group of Porsche drivers had a long night Thursday when they were all stopped by Colorado State Patrol for speeding.
According to a tweet from CSP Troop 1E, ten Porsches were all stopped after they were clocked going above 80 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 40.
It’s hard to tell which specific models the Porsche’s are from CSP’s tweet, but it appears to be a mix of SUVs and sedans.
