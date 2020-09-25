10 Porsche drivers busted for speeding in Colorado

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

10 Porsches stopped by CSP for speeding. (Credit: Colorado State Patrol)

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – A group of Porsche drivers had a long night Thursday when they were all stopped by Colorado State Patrol for speeding.

According to a tweet from CSP Troop 1E, ten Porsches were all stopped after they were clocked going above 80 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit is 40.

It’s hard to tell which specific models the Porsche’s are from CSP’s tweet, but it appears to be a mix of SUVs and sedans.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories