10 patients remain at MCH

ODESSA, Texas (Big 2/Fox 24) – At least ten people are still at Medical Center Hospital for treatment, according to an update from the hospital Monday morning.

Spokesman Trevor Tankersley says eight patients are currently in fair condition, one is in serious condition and one more is still in critical condition.

A large number of victims were transported to Medical Center Hospital following a shooting spree that has shaken the communities of Midland and Odessa.

Police say at least seven were killed and about 20 were injured in what police are calling a mobile active shooter situation that unfolded Saturday.

Details are still limited, including an exact motive from the shooter, the path the shooter took from the initial traffic stop to the cinema where police shot and killed him as well as victim identities.

Scanner traffic provides some detail in the event. In the audio, first responders can be heard at multiple shooting locations along Interstate 20, where the altercation began. It then turns to Cinergy.

Currently, there are more than 15 shooting locations scattered throughout the city, according to officials with the FBI.

Aerial footage captured Sunday, still contains scenes of chaos as evidence markers are strewn across the street behind the movie theater. A heavily damaged Odessa Police patrol unit sits idle in the middle of the roadway; in front of it – the mail truck which, was hijacked by the shooter, according to police.

Although the City of Odessa, the Odessa Police Department, and other agencies have not yet released the names of the injured and those who have been killed, friends and family have taken to social media to tell the story of their loved ones.

In those social postings are heartbreaking messages as they honor loved ones and mourn the loss.