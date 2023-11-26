MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four people have been arrested after they were involved in a robbery that left one person shot at a student apartment complex across the street from the University of South Alabama, according to the Mobile Police Department.

The incident happened at Traditions at South on Old Shell Road just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

When MPD arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot. He was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after, MPD arrested four men. A 17-year-old, and three 19-year-olds: Keyuntae Caver Nash, Demetri Nichols, and James Langie in connection with the robbery and assault.

The investigation is ongoing.