1 killed, 1 injured in vehicle accident in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are working to remove a person from a vehicle in an accident off of I-20/59.

Around 6:21 p.m., Birmingham fire crews responded to a motor vehicle accident where one person was ejected from the car and another was left stuck inside, according to Birmingham Fire. The accident happened near I-20/59 on Valley Road.

The person ejected from the vehicle was sent to UAB and the other person inside the vehicle has been pronounced dead by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

Crews are working to remove the person from the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.