ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Saturday, May 20.

According to deputies, two people were shot and one of those victims died. Deputies said that they believe the shooting was a drive-by.

Investigators with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said that the shooting happened on Paula Avenue on Saturday night. The other victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. At this time there’s no update from law enforcement about that person’s condition.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reports that the suspects were in a newer model sedan with a silver trim.

Anybody who has information about the shooting is asked to call The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP.