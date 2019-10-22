1 hurt in shooting at high school in California; suspect at large

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Police say one person was wounded in a shooting at Ridgway High School Tuesday morning.

That victim was taken to the hospital and is receiving medical treatment.

At this time police say they are looking for one suspect, who remains on the loose.

Ridgway High School and Santa Rosa High School and Santa Rosa Junior College are currently on lockdown.

Parents can go to the Parent Information Center at the Jockey Club at 1350 Bennett Valley Road, just east of Brookwood Avenue, and look for marked units at the parking lot entrance. Follow the “Event Parking” signs.

No other details were immediately available.

