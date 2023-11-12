PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is investigating after one person was shot and killed Sunday morning on the 300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Dr.

PPD responded to a shots fired call at the Quick Food Mart around 6 a.m.

When they arrived to the scene, witnesses pointed them to a white vehicle occupied by the victim, according to police.

PPD told News 5, “although it is believed that the victim was not the intended target, the case is being thoroughly investigated.”

Anyone with information on what happened is urged to contact the Prichard Police Department at (251) 452-2211.

