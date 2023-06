PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Friday night.

According to Prichard Police, the shooting happened on Church Street off Edison Drive. A witness told WKRG News 5 off camera that she heard about 15-20 shots that night.

The victim was a 29-year-old man, and his identity has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to give Prichard Police a call.