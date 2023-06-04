PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured four others Saturday night.

According to ESCO, deputies went to a house party on Crescent Drive around 9:30 that had around 50-100 people.

Investigators say someone went in with a gun and shot a man several times. The four others that were hit sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be okay.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify suspects, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.