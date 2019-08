UPDATE: Montgomery Police confirm a second victim has died.

N. University Drive Shooting Update: Posted by Montgomery Police Department on Thursday, August 15, 2019

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — One person is dead and four men are injured in a shooting near Alabama State University Thursday evening.

Montgomery Police say the shots were fired around 7:15 p.m. on the 800 block on N. University Drive. One man died on the scene. Three men have life-threatening injuries and another man has non-life threatening injuries.