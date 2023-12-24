MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A person is dead, and another received a life-threatening injury in a shooting at Maison Deville Apartments, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Gunshots rang out early Sunday morning, and officers responded around 1 a.m. to the incident at 3920 Berwyn Drive S., where they found a man and a woman wounded.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, the victims were sitting in a vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot when unknown subjects approached the vehicle and discharged multiple shots, striking both victims,” an MPD news release said.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where the 20-year-old man died; the 18-year-old woman is in critical condition, police said.

“The victim’s name will be released pending notification of the next of kin,” police said. “This incident is an active homicide investigation, and no further details will be disclosed at this time to maintain the integrity of the investigation.”

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Or you can text an anonymous tip to 844-251-0644 or go to mobilepd.org/crimetip.