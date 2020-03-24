1 COVID-19 case in Midland: hospitals urge hand washing and social distancing

MIDLAND, TX (Big 2/ Fox 24) – There are 352 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas, and one of them is in Midland.

The patient is in a critical care environment at Midland Memorial Hospital.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the country, and one case in Midland, the hospital is taking extra steps to prepare for the unknown.

“The first thing that we’re doing is using the space that we have.,” says Russell Meyers, CEO of Midland Memorial Hospital. “I mentioned critical care. The way the unit is divided, we have 36 beds on a long hallway and separate twelve beds on a short hallway. You can see the building is in an L shape. we have cohort patients in the short hallway.”

Midland Memorial Hospital says there are 12 patients in a critical care environment, and 5 are suspected of possible respiratory disease. There have been 110 tests done so far, and only 7 results came back.

“Most of the tests have been from patients who have called in sick and who have been screened by their physicians,” Meyers says. “For the most part, those people are told to go home and isolate. if they have symptoms that require hospitalization focused, they’ll be coming to the hospital, but the vast majority of people are going home to self-isolate.”

Midland Memorial Hospital is asking you to take precautions and remember to wash your hands and consider social distancing.

“Same things we’ve been telling people for several days now, stay home. Whether you have symptoms or not, this is the time where we have the opportunity to stop this virus to slow it’s spread,” the CEO of Midland Memorial Hospital says. “But we got to do so by staying home, by social distancing by very careful hand hygiene, by washing your hands for 20 seconds on a regular basis, and trying not to touch your face doing everything that we can to minimize the spread of the disease.”

Midland Memorial Hospital says they will be accepting donations of personal protection equipment such as masks and gloves the hospital will continue to have press conferences and will certainly continue to update us.

