1.3 million vaccinations administered in Alabama so far

The State of Alabama reports nearly 1.3 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered and 496,000 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

The State of Alabama will expand vaccination eligibility starting Monday: adding people 55 and older, those with serious medical issues or disabilities, and workers whose jobs put them at higher risk for the virus.

Due to the threat of severe weather, the Huntsville Hospital vaccine clinic will close at noon Wednesday.

That eligibility list expansion is expected to double the number of people who can be vaccinated to about 3 million in Alabama.

Huntsville Hospital is continuing its busy vaccination schedule. The hospital said today it has administered 105,000 shots systemwide. And it has 5,200 appointments just this week.

At the same time, there are a lot of people waiting for shots.

Huntsville Hospital reports it has about 30,000 people waiting for a vaccination appointment.

Nationally, there have been 111 million shots administered, according to Centers for Disease figures. Figures show 39 million have been fully vaccinated — that’s about 15 percent of the adult population

The data also shows nationally 37 percent of people 65 and older have been fully vaccinated. Officials say that’s helped with hospitalizations. Statewide, hospitalizations have dropped 86 percent since mid-January.