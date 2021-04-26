“No liability,” for fraud unemployment claims as long as you report, per DOL

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As cases of unemployment fraud continue to spike across the country, we’re learning more about what the Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) is doing to address these claims.

Debra Lewis of Theodore, who has gotten three separate letters saying her unemployment benefits have been approved, shared with us the response she got from the ADOL after reporting the fraud online.

It read: “Thank you for submitting a fraud report. Your information has been reported successfully” then, emphasized in all caps “THERE IS NO NEED TO CONTACT THE DEPARTMENT.”

We asked the DOL how victims can be assured their claims are being taken seriously and received the following response from a spokesperson.

“We generally have all the information we need from the fraud report and/ or the claim. If we need anything further, we will contact the person… Once a claim is marked fraud, there is no liability for either the employer or the tax payer.”

