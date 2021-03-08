NEWS 5 INVESTIGATES: Street violence in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Street violence in Mobile has escalated, and guns are more and more often being used to solve conflicts.

“Where did the fist fight go? It went the way of the 9mm,” said Public Safety Director James Barber.

We spoke to him a couple of weeks after the deaths of Tony and Leila Lewis, the grandparents of a local rapper with a strong social media following. Investigators say someone shot into the couple’s Happy Hills home before it burst into flames. The victims’ grandson, via social media, admitted his lifestyle played a role, saying he hates they “got caught up,” in his mess. Also on social media – a flood of comments addressing retaliation.

“It is part of a bigger problem,” said Barber. “This idea of being disrespected and having to retaliate and having to take the law into their own hands and handle it themselves.”

