News 5 Investigates: Officers shoot woman after computer glitch during narcotics round-up

WILMER, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 investigates how a computer glitch led to an innocent woman being shot by law enforcement officers Thursday morning in Wilmer, leaving her fighting for her life. The state is now involved in the investigation, and her family members want answers. They told News 5 this is the ultimate example of being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Anna Marie Rylee is recovering in a local hospital’s ICU after being shot during an undercover narcotics warrant round-up. Her fiance, Christopher McLeod, says he was taking out the trash when several law enforcement officers showed up asking where his guns were. He says he told them his guns were inside the house where his fiance was sleeping at the time, and that’s when they went inside, and he heard gunshots.

He said his fiance did nothing wrong. Our investigative team searched the Mobile County jail log and found no criminal past. Two Rylee’s show up but neither of them is Anna.

Christopher McLeod says the officers were looking for his uncle, Nicholas McLeod.

A press release sent to local news stations from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office shows Nicholas McLeod was arrested on one felony count in their roundup Thursday morning that lasted from 5:00 to 9:00.

After more digging, News 5 discovered the 41-year-old was actually arrested Wednesday at 3:36 p.m., more than 12 hours before the roundup, for drug charges and switching a tag. Other crimes that show up in his lengthy arrest record in Mobile County that dates back to 2003 include several charges of harassment, assault, burglary, and domestic violence.

Nicholas McLeod’s address is listed in the jail log as being in Atmore. But officers were searching for him in Wilmer, which is about 60 miles away from that address. Christopher McLeod confirms that his uncle has not lived in Wilmer for “quite some time.”

News 5 reached out to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for clarification, but we have not heard back. We will continue following this story and let you know as soon as there are any developments.

