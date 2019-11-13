Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Powerful hard-liner: Iran should stop honoring nuclear deal
The Latest: New barrage of Gaza rockets fired into Israel
Astros can make history if Bregman wins MVP
Next up in impeachment hearings: A parade of key witnesses
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
WKRG Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Pro Football Challenge 2019
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
SEC Football
Professional
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
Top Stories
Lakers beat Warriors 120-94, improve to 9-2
Top Stories
Harden scores 47 points, Rockets beat Clippers 102-93
Hot start helps No. 18 Ohio State rout No. 10 Villanova
Kapler says he didn’t do enough for alleged assault victim
Astros’ Verlander, Mets’ deGrom win 2nd Cy Young Awards
Special Reports
News 5 Investigates
Haunted History
Surviving Breast Cancer
Women’s Health
Border Report Tour
Taking a Toll
Riales’ Restaurant Report Card
RESCAN YOUR TV: WKRG 5, WFNA/Gulf Coast CW Moved Frequencies
Community
2019 Home For the Holidays Sweepstakes
Veterans Voices
Golden Apple
Smiles Behind The Shield
Get Fit with 5
Community Calendar
5 Things You Need To Know
Fix This House
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Fraud Fighters
Gary Finch Outdoors
Biker Dad
Home for the Holidays
Gulf Coast CW
The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to Win Baby Shark Sweepstakes
The Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
The CW Holiday Special Schedule 2019
Top Stories
First Look at Crisis On Infinite Earths
Top Stories
Supernatural NEW tonight at 7PM on GCCW
Volunteer applications for Pensacon 2020 now open
Behind-The-Scenes with The CW
Tori B. Tries Tunnel of Terror at Rich’s Car Wash
Watch Now
Video Center
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
News 5 Investigates
‘News 5 Investigates’ all day Thursday
Doctors in Alabama now required to report gunshot patients
Environmental organization: Alabama Power’s plan to close coal ash pond could have catastrophic results
NEWS 5 INVESTIGATES: Drugs and weapons in Mobile County Public Schools
News 5 Investigates: Guns stolen from unlocked vehicles is still a problem
More News 5 Investigates Headlines
News 5 Investigates CBD oil health claims
“The reaction we get is laughter,” Couple adopts baby through Craigslist
News 5 Investigates: Parole Problems
|
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS
|
Download the WKRG News APP for Android
|
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS
|
Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Trending Stories
Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurant manager arrested
Extended Forecast
Live Stream
Dad used 11-month-old as ‘human shield’ in drug deal; baby shot multiple times
Lyft driver accused of exposing himself to a passenger in Foley