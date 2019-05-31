Zoo welcomes endangered baby lemurs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) — Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens welcomed four new critically endangered black and white ruffed lemurs

The litter of all male babies was born May 19 to parents Hawk and Potter. Zoo officials say because the litter is all male that it could allow them to stay at the zoo longer because females generally become incompatible with their mothers when they reach about 2 years old.

Plus, Hawk and Potter are pros at this, as this is their third litter at the zoo.

Hawk is used to zookeepers, and even though she’s a watchful mom, she is allowing handlers to regularly weigh her babies.

All the newborns are nursing well and bonding with each and their parents.

They’re also not alone. They have an older brother and sister at the zoo named Pippen and Frodo.

Like all lemurs, black and white ruffed lemurs are native only to Madagascar. Deforestation has destroyed much of their natural habitat.