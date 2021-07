(WKRG) -- Two Coast Guard water rescues within a matter of days along the Gulf Coast. The first on Independence Day, with a man having a medical emergency on a boat. The second rescue caught on camera as four people stranded in the water after their boat capsized were saved.

47-year-old Michael Bernard says he feels lucky to be alive. Bernard was on a deep sea fishing trip on Sunday from Hudson Marina in Orange Beach. The group was about 20 to 30 miles off the coast when Bernard got dizzy, started having seizures and lost consciousness.