Here are some of the best Christmas clearance sales, thanks to The Krazy Coupon Lady

(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — It’s beginning to look a lot like clearance! After-Christmas clearance sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and better until everything’s gone.

Each store has a different after-Christmas clearance schedule, so it helps to know what you’re getting into ahead of time. Thanks to The Krazy Coupon Lady, here are the current (as of 12/29) Christmas clearance schedules for your favorite stores:

What are the After-Christmas Clearance markdowns right now?

Walmart: 50% off in stores.

Target: 50% off Holiday Clearance and 30% off food in stores.

Hobby Lobby: 75% off Christmas Clearance in stores.

Michaels: Up to 70% off the Mega Clearance Event online and in stores.

Home Depot: 50% off Christmas Clearance online and in stores.

Lowe’s: 75% off Christmas Clearance online and in stores.

Kohl’s: Up to 70% off clearance and up to 50% off closeout deals.

Macy’s: Up to 60% off the After-Christmas Sale, Plus up to 80% off holiday décor, ornaments, dinnerware, and more.

JCPenney: Up to 50% off After-Christmas Blowout, plus an extra 25% off with coupon.

Bath & Body Works: 50% – 75% off the Semi-Annual Sale.

Walgreens: 50% off Christmas Clearance in stores.

CVS: 50% off Christmas Clearance in stores.

Rite Aid: 75% off Christmas Clearance and 50% off food and candy in stores.

You can find the most up-to-date Christmas clearance sales from The Krazy Coupon Lady, HERE.