Young boy found on door step, but where are his parents?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) — The grandmother of a 3-year-old boy found Monday sleeping on a front porch in Buffalo is worried his parents are dead after a burned car was discovered.

“I can’t stress enough how complicated of an investigation this is,” said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo, Buffalo PD.

Buffalo police have two mysteries on their hands and they may or may not be connected.

On Monday morning, a 3-year-old boy turned up on a porch on Potomac Avenue.

“He was saying the car was burning up, the car was burning up. That’s all he kept saying,” said Lois Augsburger, who found the boy.

Hours later, social media posts looking for his family are spotted in Florida by his grandmothers, who both flew to Buffalo immediately, because they haven’t heard from the boy’s parents or the man they were traveling with since Sunday at about 6 p.m.

“He was a loved child. He is a loved child. His parents loved him very much. He was always with them. They were great parents. They come from good families. My son’s a truck driver, the wife a stay home mom,” said Zenaida Colon, the boy’s grandmother.

Their biggest fear now is that the boy’s parents could be the human remains found in a burned-out vehicle on Tonawanda Street near Niagara Street.

It was discovered just over a half-mile away from where the boy turned up on a porch. And it’s believed it actually burned just a few hours before he was found.

“The vehicle was badly damaged from the fire almost to the point that we cannot tell what type of vehicle it is or the contents of the vehicle,” said Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

Buffalo police want to hear from anyone who has seen the parents or the friend they were traveling with.

“We are asking anyone that’s had contact with them to contact her homicide office. We believe that these people may have arrived in Buffalo sometime Sunday, late Sunday night and we’re here and possibly are still in the Buffalo area,” Rinaldo said.The child is in the custody of child protective services, but they are in the process of reuniting him with his family.