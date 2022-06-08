MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – As we head into June it’s only going to continue to get warmer outside. It’s important to keep your pets in mind when spending time outdoors.

Highs are expected in the mid-90s this week with triple-digit heat index values. The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body. It’s a combination of air temperature and relative humidity.

Always keep a close eye on your pets when outdoors- If you see your dog panting, it could be a sign of heat exhaustion

“They don’t have sweat glands, except in their paws, so they have to get rid of heat by panting,” Dr. Mike Rehm, explained.

Dr. Mike Rehm said to then cool off your dog with ice packs, water, and shade. If your dog starts to lay on its side, pant profusely or run a high fever, rush your dog to the local vet. They could be suffering a heat stroke which can be deadly. To avoid this, change the time of day you spend outdoors to the mornings or evening, avoid hot pavement, and NEVER leave your dog in a car

“Our walks in the wintertime is about a 5-mile walk, in the summertime, it’s about 5 minutes,” Steve Mitts, resident in Daphne, expressed.

If you notice your dog is sick and dehydrated, you can mix water with un-flavored Pedialyte.

“I don’t think you necessarily need to give your dog Pedialyte all the time but if they’re sick, yeah, Pedialyte is a good source,” Dr.Mike explained.

When a dog is dehydrated it loses electrolytes. Pedialyte contains electrolytes that will help hydrate your pet at a faster pace.

Heat exhaustion can happen quick – keep your pups in mind during the dog days of summer