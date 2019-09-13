Wrong text leads to stranger helping sick boy

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) – A text message to a wrong number garnered unexpected kindness from a total stranger.

“Hey brother Jakeman, this is sister Fink, we are bringing you dinner tomorrow I was wondering what time would be a good time to bring it over,” Abby Fink.

Abby Fink says that text was meant for family friends dealing with a crisis.

Their 4-year-old son Noah, fighting to stay alive after suffering a seizure that sent vomit into his lungs last week.

“The response I got back was ‘oh what are you bringing me’,” Fink said.

On the other end of that text was a man named Bill, having a little fun with Fink.

Clearly she’d sent it to the wrong person, but when she told him that intended target, his response was unexpected to say the least.

“And then it was immediately how can I help and I was like well just pray for Noah and he was like well I don’t really pray but I can help with donations, food, etc.,” Fink said.

As you can imagine Fink was stunned.

As a single father, it was a teachable moment for his own son, and it’s just what people do.

“I’m thinking to myself no that’s not what people do because it’s hard to find good people, good genuine people who want to serve and help others,” Fink said.

Since then Bill has rallied friends on Facebook to send gifts and cards to Noah.

Even contracting a local charity who now wants to lend a hand too.

Noah is finally out of the ICU but remains at the hospital as a long recovery begins.

As for Bill, he plans to drop off a gift and meet the young boy in person next week.