Workers told to attend Trump rally or take PTO, skip pay

PITTSBURGH (CNN) — When President Trump spoke at a Shell plant Tuesday, employees were not required to attend but they had to take time off if they didn’t.

Before the speech, workers were sent a memo telling them skipping the event would be considered an excused absence from work.

It went on to say, though, it would prevent them from receiving overtime pay.

A company spokesman says that’s because to skip the day, employees were required to take paid time off, and PTO counts against time calculated as overtime.

A representative for the union that represents many of the workers told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette it went along with Shell on the policy.

Trump’s visit was a White House event not sponsored by his re-election campaign. That means he was speaking as president not a candidate for re-election. 

