Women dressed as nurses steal packages off porches

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Police in Washington State are looking for two women dressed as healthcare workers taking packages from homes.

According to the Kennewick Police Department, the women can be seen on surveillance video wearing scrubs and what appears to be a lanyard with an identification badge.

One is seen wearing gloves as she takes a package off the front porch of a home.

Police say they don’t believe these women are real nurses.

The agency shared the images on Saturday hoping someone can help identify the suspects.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories