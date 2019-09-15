Sleeping woman swallows engagement ring

SAN DIEGO (CNN) — Just the thought of losing your engagement ring is something most women can’t even stomach, but for one woman, she did stomach it — literally.

She swallowed it in her sleep!

Jenna Evans can’t help but blush when she talks about her fiancé Bobby.

“We have been together for 5 1/2 years,” Evans said.

That’s quite a long time to get the ring of her dreams from the man of her dreams.

“I designed it and picked all the stones and everything,” Evans said.

But Tuesday night, her three-stone band of love ended up in a dark place.

“I was having a dream that we were on a cargo train and it was a dangerous situation and Bobby told me you have to swallow your ring,” Evans said.

Her 007 dream world became a real-life emergency.

“When I woke up and it was not on my hand, I knew exactly where it was. It was in my stomach,” Evans said.

The couple felt panic, hilarity, then a little bit of both. At 8 a.m., they rushed into urgent care and explained her bizarre situation. The x-ray confirmed her story.

“It’s very clear. There’s no looking for it it’s just right there,” Evans said.

Her gastroenterologist suggested an emergency endoscopy. So she went under and after a few minutes, Evans was reunited with her engagement ring.

“I feel very grateful that I got it back and … (there) is a happy and funny story,” Evans said.

A crazy adventure that gives new meaning to a sparkling bride inside and out and a reminder to be a bit more careful when going to bed.

“I have been taking it off at night just in case. Just in case,” Evans said.

The couple will get married in Texas in May, hopefully with the ring in hand — or in this case on hand.