Woman severely injured in deer attack

GUIDE ROCK, Neb. (CNN) — Mary Brumbaugh was doing chores in her yard when out of nowhere she was pinned down on the ground trying to defend herself as a mule deer attacked the 68-year-old, repeatedly budding her with its horns.

Brumbaugh’s brother John Pope says the deer attacked Tuesday night in Guide Rock. Doctors transferred her to a Lincoln Hospital, where she’s recovering from severe injuries.

“Those wounds are really sharp and they can really get deep down into the skin,” Pope said.

Nebraska Game and Parks Big Game Program Manager Luke Medina says now during mating season, bucks are typically more hostile.

“They act aggressively towards each other and can treat a human the same way,” Medina said.

But attacks like this aren’t normal and are exceedingly rare nationwide.

“It happens, you know, just a few times each year,” Medina said.

A conservation officer shot the buck because it showed no fear of him. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Veterinary Diagnostic Center performed a necropsy on the deer, which tested negative for rabies.

Pope warns others to be cautious, even in the safety of their own property.

“Park rangers are always telling everyone to stay away from wild animals, but in your own front yard, basically you just don’t expect anything,” Pope said.

Pope says Brumbaugh’s already been through one surgery and has another scheduled for tomorrow.