LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – An elderly woman is recovering tonight after a freak traffic incident.

When residents of Windjammer Road in Lynn Haven returned home they noticed something was off.

There was a car submerged in the canal on the side of their house, but no idea how it got there.

Even more surprising, there was a person inside the vehicle.

Resident and onlooker Pete Gleason said, “The fire department went and took a fire extinguisher and broke the back window, then I see two little fingers come up, and the lady was still alive. I think the air pocket in the car saved her life.”

Neighbors checked their home security video.

They believe the woman had pulled into the driveway around 5:20 pm Tuesday, but there is no footage of the car falling in the water

“We don’t know what time it happened, so we estimated that she had been in the car probably under the water for over an hour.”

Gleason added, “We have no idea where she came from or who she is.”

Neighbors say the woman was responsive while first responders were pulling her to safety.

Lynn Haven officials say she is okay and was taken to the hospital. Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

It was raining at the time it happened.