Woman loses hair after using possibly tampered with conditioner

NEW RICHMOND, Wis. (CNN) — A shower turned into a scary situation for a Wisconsin woman.

Ashley Robinson’s hair started to fall out in clumps as she was washing it.

The 21-year-old believes it was caused by something in her conditioner.

She got in the shower and washed her hair, but when she put on her conditioner she purchased that day from Walmart, her hair started falling out.

“My hair just started falling out in clumps on the floor… and it just kept coming out and coming out and coming out and I screamed,” Robinson said.

It left her with bald patches on her head. Robinson went to the emergency room with a burning scalp, where they diagnosed her with chemical burns.

“We were at the doctor’s office and they said it smelled like Nair, it had a very distinct smell to it,” Robinson said.

Anyone can buy the hair removal cream.

“Somebody had to have tampered with it,” Robinson said.

New Richmond police said they’re working with the Walmart where she purchased the conditioner as part of their investigation. The store handed over all their surveillance footage over to police and they’re weeding through it to see if anyone tampered with that bottle.

“We’re still looking into still looking into when they most recently stocked those shelves and how much of that product has been purchased recently,” New Richmond Police Chief Craig Yehlik said.

Yehlik says they are investigating this as product tampering.

“It could be a substantial fine and include jail time,” Yehlik said.

Robinson hopes sharing her story will serve as a warning to others.

“I’m not going to buy any products unsealed because of this,” Robinson said.

For now, Robinson shows off her shaved head proudly, comforted by knowing it will grow back.

Two friends created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Robinson to buy a wig and cover medical expenses.

