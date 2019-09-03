Woman houses 97 dogs in her home as Hurricane Dorian strikes Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (WTVO) — A woman in the Bahamas let 97 dogs into her house to help protect them from Hurricane Dorian.

Chella Phillips wrote on The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas Facebook page on Sunday:

“97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom.

It has been insane since last night, poop and piss non stop but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in.

We have barricaded the refuge and nobody is outside, the music is playing in all directions of the house and the AC is blowing for them.

I managed to bring some less fortunate ones and I really appreciate some of you donating for crates.. I really needed it for the scared ones and the sick ones. so Thank you!

We may not get hit as hard as other islands and the saddest part is that after the hurricane leave the Bahamas, some islands will take a long time to recover. Each island has abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now.

Thank you for thinking of us and praying for us.”