Woman having a seizure mauled to death by her dog

National

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman suffering a seizure was mauled to death by her dog on Friday night, authorities said.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn’s office said 44-year-old Melissa Astacio’s daughter called police around 5:20 p.m. to report the attack.

She said her mother was having a seizure inside their home in Somerset when the family dog​ began to attack.

The dog, an 8-year-old pit bull, was still attacking Astacio when police and paramedics arrived.

Police deployed a Taser on the dog and the victim was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence. Quinn’s office said Astacio, who had a history of seizures, was pronounced dead at 6:20 pm.

Swansea Animal Rescue placed the dog in quarantine.

Quinn’s office says no criminal conduct or foul play is suspected. The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories