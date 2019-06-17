Woman found shot on rural road, unclothed, witnesses say

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police made a grisly discovery Sunday morning, just over a mile from the WJTV station, on Breton Street and Montgomery Drive.

There, a woman was found on the side of the road, dead from a gunshot.

The man who called 9-1-1 spoke with us off camera, saying he saw the body of a naked woman near his home at 9:30 this morning, after hearing a single gunshot at about 2:30 a.m.

“That one gunshot woke me up,” he said. “I said ‘that’s pretty close,’ so I looked out the RV window and I just saw a car going down the road.”

Hours later, in the light of day, he describes what he saw before calling police to the rural road.

“…looked like a manikin, so I got up closer and saw that’s a body! I immediately called 911.”

“I know blood was coming out of her head, so she had to be shot.”

“She didn’t have no clothes or nothin’ on.”

He added “that’s someone’s daughter or mother or sister.. it’s sad.”

Jackson Police Sgt. Roderick Holmes said with no I.D. on her, the first thing they’re doing is running her fingerprints through their database.

Holmes says the woman appears to be in her mid-to-late 20s.

Hinds Co. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says the woman’s body has been transported to the Mississippi State Crime Lab and hopefully, her fingerprints will help confirm her identity. The woman’s autopsy is schedule for next week and “it’s all that I can release at this time,” Grisham-Stewart added.

In a statement Saturday, Holmes said “officers responded to the 1500 block of Breton Street near Montgomery Street after [a] passerby made the discovery. When they arrived, officers found a deceased, white female and it was later determined that she had been shot.”

“The victim appeared to have been there for several hours, however, it is not yet known if the incident occurred at the location where the victim was found,” Holmes added.