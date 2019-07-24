Woman finds herself homeless after house destroyed in SWAT standoff

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – A deadly SWAT standoff has left an elderly New Mexico woman not only without her son but also homeless when State Police demolished her house.

When SWAT teams show up to a house, they don’t always leave it the way they found it. From broken windows to downed doors and walls completely knocked out.

Last week, State Police were called to a home in Hurley, near Silver City, after reports of neighbors fighting. Police say Timmy Vick fired a shot and went inside a home, owned by his mother.

By the end of the 10 and a half-hour standoff, the woman’s home was left in shambles, looking as though a tornado ripped through it, “We’re talking to some folks to see how we can help her out,” said State Rep. Rudy Martinez.

State Police say Vick shot and killed himself, but now his mother is left to deal with a big mess. “She’s trying to create a space where she can stay, and she’s basically kind of sleeping in her vehicle or in a tent,” said Martinez.

Rep. Martinez heard about what happened and is trying to help. “We have a young man that’s willing… he’s a contractor that’s willing to go out there and take a look at the house to see what can be done,” he said.

As to why State Police had to do this to the elderly woman’s home, they say Vick refused to answer their calls and didn’t respond to flashbangs, gas or robots. The statement goes on to say State Police made holes in the house to gain access, and for the safety of the officers on the scene.

State Police also say they were told by family that Vick had anger issues and was refusing to go back to prison. They also told police he could care less about law enforcement and had no respect for anyone.

State Police say if damages are under $1,500, they will take care of it. Anything over that amount is referred to risk management. Rep. Martinez says he will be setting up a community bank account for local deposits.

Full Statement from State Police: