Woman dressed as ‘Carrie’ gives first responders big scare at scene of car crash

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — A woman dressed as “Carrie”, from the popular 1970’s horror film, gave paramedics a big scare recently.

According to the Huffington Post, Sidney Wolfe was driving home last Friday when she hit a deer and wrecked her car.

She said the first person who saw her was “horrified” because she looked as though she was badly hurt due to all the fake blood.

She quickly explained to him that she was okay and had just left a haunted house where she was promoting “Carrie” the musical.

The confusion didn’t end there, some of the police officers on scene also believed she needed medical attention.

“Next came the police officers who were like ‘oh man’ and kept asking over and over again if I needed medical assistance,” she recalled on Twitter. “The second round of cops that came weren’t in on the make up and said, ‘Are we just gonna ignore that blood is dripping and she needs medical assistance?’”

Wolfe said everyone had a good laugh about what happened.