Woman dies of flesh-eating bacteria on Florida beach, family says

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ellenton woman died last month after she reportedly contracted a flesh-eating bacteria on Anna Maria Island, her family tells WKRG sister-station News Channel 8.

Lynn Fleming’s son, Wade Fleming says his mother stumbled and cut her shin when their family visited the Coquina Beach on June 10. The cut was only about three quarters of an inch long.

The family said that days later Lynn’s leg was swollen and turning black, so rushed to the hospital. There, doctors diagnosed her with the flesh-eating bacteria. After a week and a half of treatment, Fleming died, according to her family.

Family members say Lynn Fleming’s leg turned black after she contracted a flesh-eating bacteria on Anna Maria Island. (Photo: Wade Fleming)

Family members say Lynn Fleming’s leg turned black after she contracted a flesh-eating bacteria on Anna Maria Island. (Photo: Wade Fleming)

Between 500 and 1,000 cases of flesh-eating bacteria are reported annually, according to the CDC. The bacteria typically resides in warmer waters like the Gulf of Mexico, but it’s made its way up the East Coast due to increasingly warm water temperatures, researchers say.

To prevent a bacterial skin infection, the CDC suggests using good wound care and seeking attention immediately:

Clean all minor cuts and injuries that break the skin (like blisters and scrapes) with soap and water.

Clean and cover draining or open wounds with clean, dry bandages until they heal.

See a doctor for puncture and other deep or serious wounds.

Wash hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand rub if washing is not possible.

Care for fungal infections like athlete’s foot.

Those with open wounds or skin infections should avoid spending time in: