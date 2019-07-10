Woman charged after having daughters ride in inflatable pool on SUV’s roof

DIXON, Ill. (WNCN) — An Illinois woman has been charged after she was caught driving around town with an inflatable pool with children in it on her SUV’s roof, according to the Dixon Police Department’s Facebook page.

Jennifer A. Janus Yeager, 49, of Dixon, Illinois, was spotted driving down Peoria Avenue Bridge with children inside of a pool that was on the roof of her vehicle. A concerned citizen called police to report what they had just witnessed.

Officers searched the area near the bridge and saw a white Audi Q5 driving westbound on Illinois Route 2 with a pool on the roof and two children inside of the pool.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and during their investigation, Yeager told police that she drove into town to inflate the pool at a friend’s house and had her two daughters ride inside of the empty pool in order to hold it down on their drive home.

After her explanation, officers arrested her and charged her with two counts of endangering the health or life of a child and two counts of reckless conduct. She was also cited for failure to secure a passenger of the age of 8 and under the age of 16.

Yeager was taken to the Dixon Police Department where she was processed and then released once she posted bond.