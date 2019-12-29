Woman celebrates 100th birthday, credits having ‘a lot of hobbies’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN/) — A California woman celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday.
Florence ‘Nanny’ Wendzel celebrated her special moment surrounded by friends and family while sporting long hair and a princess tiara.
Wendzel credits her longevity to keeping busy.
“I don’t know how I got that far but… you have to have a lot of hobbies.”
