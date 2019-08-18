Woman caught on camera using racial slur against shopper at Publix

MIAMI (WFLA/CNN) — A Florida woman said her grocery cart got bumped — then she got bumped, with a lot of hatred.

She recorded the incident in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami.

“Why don’t you call me (bleeped out) again. Why don’t you call me (bleeped out) again.”

Nickiea Johnson shot this viral video on her cellphone inside the Brickell Publix after she says the woman in the video called her the n-word in the checkout line.

“So I came to Publix to get some dog food and I was actually standing in line to check out when I felt a cart bump me,” Johnson said. “So I turned around and I was like ‘you know the nice thing to do would be to say excuse me’ and she was like ‘for what?’ and I was like ‘because you hit me’ and she was like ‘(bleeped out) you, you (bleeped out) and that was it.”

That’s when Johnson followed the woman and started recording.

The video continues and the woman does say the n-word.

As the woman walked away, she said something else offensive.

She told Johnson to “go back to Harlem”.

“I’m not from Harlem,” Johnson said in an interview. “I’m actually from Philadelphia and I live in Miami. I’ve relocated here for a better life for me and my kids.”

Johnson posted the video to Instagram where it already has thousands of views and comments.

“I felt humiliated and insulted,” Johnson said. “I just pray for her and I pray for any children that she is raising with their mindset.”

After recording the cellphone video, Johnson said she left the grocery store and did not see the woman again.

She’s hoping to use the experience as an important lesson for her two sons.