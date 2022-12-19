DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman has been arrested for allegedly placing two cats into a washing machine and turning the device on.
Maria Phillips, 57, was arrested and charged Friday with Animal Torture and Animal Abuse.
According to court records, Phillips allegedly placed the two cats into the washing machine to punish the cats for fighting with each other.
One cat suffered from head trauma and water in its ears. The second cat passed away from its injuries.
