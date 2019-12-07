Woman accused of killing dog by throwing it into lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was taken into custody after police say she killed a small dog by throwing it into a lake.

On December 4, officers were called to the 6800 block of Waterview Circle in Southeast Memphis where they met a witness who said he saw Shantress Martin put a small dog into the lake. The animal was alive at the time, he said.

Animal control was called to the scene and they were able to recover the deceased dog from the lake.

Martin was taken into custody and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.